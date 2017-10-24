A unknown superstar wrote:
When is he training gear and hoodies etc likely to be available?
Mrs Barista wrote:
Last year was end of October, so you'd imagine it won't be long.
Or alternatively you could just contact the store and get the definitive answer.
Just a thought.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BIG HOWARD, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, FrEaK-HullFC, Halifax1989, Mr. Zucchini Head, oooh Gravy!, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RichM and 170 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,780
|1,903
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|