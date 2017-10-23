WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Shirt Launch

Post a reply
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 3:40 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9732
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
The club needs to man up.
F00k pink!!!
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:01 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10195
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
WIZEB wrote:
The club needs to man up.
F00k pink!!!

Bloody hell, didn't realise we were in the 1800s!!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:10 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9732
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Karen wrote:
Bloody hell, didn't realise we were in the 1800s!!


I'm messing :lol: (but I mean it a little bit).
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:12 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25212
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
The club needs to man up.
F00k pink!!!

Image
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:17 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9732
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Image


That's fairly horrid to be fair.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 4:26 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25212
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
That's fairly horrid to be fair.

Not a great shade.

Image
Would love something like this!
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:55 pm
joetwizzy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2007 11:52 am
Posts: 1267
Location: We all know west is best
One of my favourite Hull kits in a while was the pink breast cancer charity shirt. No stick on sponsors and a stitched badge.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:45 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10195
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not a great shade.

Image
Would love something like this!

This shade definitely. The Leeds pink was bob on too!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, FC-Steward, Google [Bot], HFC Boy, itsonlyme, Karen, mosher, Punos, Wilde 3, With airlie bird and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,5351,59976,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM