ComeOnYouUll wrote: Does it really matter that they stripes rather than hoops?



Is the shirt as good as 2008 or 2015? Probably not. Is it a smart, easily identifiable Hull FC shirt? Yes.



It seems to be very popular and should be another record breaker.

Yes actually, it matters a lot, it's basically another cut n paste that whilst better than some years still falls short of our traditional black and white irregular hoops. That jersey simply has stripes on it, a hoop goes all the way around by definition. You only need look at the Steve Dennison photo to see how it should look. If Umbro could get it right back in the 70s/80s and beyond why can't ISC and the club get it closer to our traditional design? The excuse that it would be hard to line up the hoops is ridiculous as they've done the hard bit on the shoulder panels to line up with the body in the design.As I said, it'll do well but it's not for me, I'll buy some training gear/polo instead.