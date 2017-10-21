WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:07 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
A black panel (or any other colour) removes the necessity to align the hoops. (You may be right that it helps with fit too)

Having arranged cycling jerseys for a few people on here in the club colours earlier this year a Scottish manufacturer had little problem whatsoever lining up the hoops all the way around on the body, they did say the shoulders would be more difficult but not impossible and this was a small concern on an industrial estate in Falkirk!
I even managed to pursaude them to change their logo colour to white which was very discrete, I also had another company offer to make the jerseys and said they could make the hoops line up easily.
for a big company like ISC I really don't see how they would have issues when we've had irregular hoops on jerseys for over half a century.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:57 am
Does it really matter that they stripes rather than hoops?

Is the shirt as good as 2008 or 2015? Probably not. Is it a smart, easily identifiable Hull FC shirt? Yes.

It seems to be very popular and should be another record breaker.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:17 am
the artist wrote:
do we think that there will be a special shirt for australia or will they use this one?


I think they'll use this one. Spotted something a while back saying there will be some Aus tour specific stuff coming out. Booking my flights in a couple of weeks, not long now.
Australia bound in February 2018.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:05 am
Like it ,but not the black panels down the sides.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:55 am
edinburgh yorkie wrote:
Like it ,but not the black panels down the sides.


Buy an XXXL size, cut out the side panels and restitch it. :)
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:35 pm
500 sold this morning!
500 sold this morning!
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:50 pm
Is it fully sublimated?
Is it fully sublimated?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:58 pm
Someone text me to say it was M
Someone text me to say it was M
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 3:12 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Does it really matter that they stripes rather than hoops?

Is the shirt as good as 2008 or 2015? Probably not. Is it a smart, easily identifiable Hull FC shirt? Yes.

It seems to be very popular and should be another record breaker.

Yes actually, it matters a lot, it's basically another cut n paste that whilst better than some years still falls short of our traditional black and white irregular hoops. That jersey simply has stripes on it, a hoop goes all the way around by definition. You only need look at the Steve Dennison photo to see how it should look. If Umbro could get it right back in the 70s/80s and beyond why can't ISC and the club get it closer to our traditional design? The excuse that it would be hard to line up the hoops is ridiculous as they've done the hard bit on the shoulder panels to line up with the body in the design.
As I said, it'll do well but it's not for me, I'll buy some training gear/polo instead.
