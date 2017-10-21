PCollinson1990 wrote: A black panel (or any other colour) removes the necessity to align the hoops. (You may be right that it helps with fit too)

Having arranged cycling jerseys for a few people on here in the club colours earlier this year a Scottish manufacturer had little problem whatsoever lining up the hoops all the way around on the body, they did say the shoulders would be more difficult but not impossible and this was a small concern on an industrial estate in Falkirk!I even managed to pursaude them to change their logo colour to white which was very discrete, I also had another company offer to make the jerseys and said they could make the hoops line up easily.for a big company like ISC I really don't see how they would have issues when we've had irregular hoops on jerseys for over half a century.