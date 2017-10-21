WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Shirt Launch

Post a reply
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:07 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4015
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
PCollinson1990 wrote:
A black panel (or any other colour) removes the necessity to align the hoops. (You may be right that it helps with fit too)

Having arranged cycling jerseys for a few people on here in the club colours earlier this year a Scottish manufacturer had little problem whatsoever lining up the hoops all the way around on the body, they did say the shoulders would be more difficult but not impossible and this was a small concern on an industrial estate in Falkirk!
I even managed to pursaude them to change their logo colour to white which was very discrete, I also had another company offer to make the jerseys and said they could make the hoops line up easily.
for a big company like ISC I really don't see how they would have issues when we've had irregular hoops on jerseys for over half a century.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:57 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17541
Does it really matter that they stripes rather than hoops?

Is the shirt as good as 2008 or 2015? Probably not. Is it a smart, easily identifiable Hull FC shirt? Yes.

It seems to be very popular and should be another record breaker.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:17 am
mosher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1210
Location: Rodley, West Riding
the artist wrote:
do we think that there will be a special shirt for australia or will they use this one?


I think they'll use this one. Spotted something a while back saying there will be some Aus tour specific stuff coming out. Booking my flights in a couple of weeks, not long now.
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, mosher and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,59085976,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM