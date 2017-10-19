WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:36 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Is there any pictures of the back of it?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:38 pm
FrEaK-HullFC User avatar
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Is there any pictures of the back of it?


had to check it wasn't Mrs B asking that
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:43 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
FrEaK-HullFC wrote:
had to check it wasn't Mrs B asking that


I didn't say the back of the shirt with Mini in it clenching!
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:43 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Love it going straight on my Christmas list it's surely going to be very popular.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:53 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
FrEaK-HullFC wrote:
had to check it wasn't Mrs B asking that

How rude :lol:
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:55 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Love the option with the black shorts as well.
That shirt will break all records sales wise.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:02 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Looks better with black shorts, why have they got both options?
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:15 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Image
Back of shirt https://twitter.com/Brendon7375/status/921121098342813698
