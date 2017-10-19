Find it hard to understand how anybody could be disappointed with that. Regardless of whether it's similar to a few years ago or not. It's a great looking shirt and one that will sell ridiculously well I'd imagine.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, B&WFAN, Bombed Out, DannyB, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, Hasbag, hull2524, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, mosher, Mr Bloggs, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, RichM, threepennystander, tommyfinn, vitch, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 265 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,043
|2,375
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|