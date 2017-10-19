|
There’s a leaked photo going around on Facebook, don’t see no reason for it to be fake. Very impressed and may indicate that we have an orange away kit?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:11 pm
Too similar to the 2015 shirt for me so ill give it a miss
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:22 pm
Bigger black parts than the white part? I think it’ll be a huge seller.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Im thinking polo and tracksuit top this year
Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Awesome. If we can break a sales record with green, orange & a panda on the shirt, this one should smash that out of the park.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:00 pm
Great shirt, very impressed.
Pretty bad that it's been leaked though. Can't people wait a few hours FFS.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:17 pm
Bit disappointed with that if I'm honest.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:24 pm
Great Shirt will sell loads shame about the leak though.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:53 pm
Lord have mercy. That is a thing of beauty. Shirt's a winner as well.
