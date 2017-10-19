WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:57 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: King George Dock
There’s a leaked photo going around on Facebook, don’t see no reason for it to be fake. Very impressed and may indicate that we have an orange away kit?
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:11 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4963
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Too similar to the 2015 shirt for me so ill give it a miss

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:22 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: King George Dock
Bigger black parts than the white part? I think it’ll be a huge seller.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4963
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Im thinking polo and tracksuit top this year
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:28 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2208
Awesome. If we can break a sales record with green, orange & a panda on the shirt, this one should smash that out of the park.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:00 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17537
Great shirt, very impressed.

Pretty bad that it's been leaked though. Can't people wait a few hours FFS.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:17 pm
mosher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1207
Location: Rodley, West Riding
Bit disappointed with that if I'm honest.
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:24 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6455
Great Shirt will sell loads shame about the leak though.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
