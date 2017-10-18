|
|
I'm hoping for a proper cotton shirt like the 2011 one with the badges sewn in rather than the cheap transfer stickers that peel off.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:45 pm
|
|
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
I don't know if any other ISC kits have been revealed so far, but i bet that we use one of their standard designs, with just the colours changed.
Last years was the same design as the L**ds shirt.
I think it is disgraceful that the club cannot get a deal to produce a PROPER Hull shirt which has a design unique to us.
Happy to eat my words if I am proved wrong.
Must admit the point about ISC is a very good one as I have been disappointed in general at the generic designs we tend to get rather than a proper unique design for the home short especially. Too many of the shirts over the last few years in particular have just been the same as clubs like Leeds, Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes etc have had at one time or another with our colours and a tweak here n there.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:46 pm
|
|
Chris71 wrote:
Must admit the point about ISC is a very good one as I have been disappointed in general at the generic designs we tend to get rather than a proper unique design for the home short especially. Too many of the shirts over the last few years in particular have just been the same as clubs like Leeds, Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes etc have had at one time or another with our colours and a tweak here n there.
We get given a choice of 5 or 6 designs and select the one we like.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:25 pm
|
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I'm hoping for a proper cotton shirt like the 2011 one with the badges sewn in rather than the cheap transfer stickers that peel off.
Fully sublimated is the way to go, hopefully we've secured sponsors in time to get rid of transfers this year. Though nothing will ever beat the 2016 cup final shift IMHO
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:29 pm
|
|
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
I don't know if any other ISC kits have been revealed so far, but i bet that we use one of their standard designs, with just the colours changed.
Last years was the same design as the L**ds shirt.
I think it is disgraceful that the club cannot get a deal to produce a PROPER Hull shirt which has a design unique to us.
Happy to eat my words if I am proved wrong.
They did in 2015.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:42 pm
|
|
think it will be like this shirt worn by Steve Dennison
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:09 pm
|
|
mosher wrote:
Fully sublimated is the way to go, hopefully we've secured sponsors in time to get rid of transfers this year. Though nothing will ever beat the 2016 cup final shift IMHO
Yep, 2016 was great but you can't match the classic irregular hoops.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:17 pm
|
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Yep, 2016 was great but you can't match the classic irregular hoops.
A classic irregular hooped sublimated shirt after back to back Wembley wins would be a massive seller. Awaits a pink "retro" shark nylon effort with peel off stickers
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:55 am
|
|
sausagefingers wrote:
think it will be like this shirt worn by Steve Dennison
Great Moment that and what a great shirt I have the knitting pattern!!!
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:54 pm
|
|
Save the knitting pattern - I am sure the black and white irregular hoops are back - none of the weird neckline this time either - more like a v neck style.
One for the traditionalists this year (well apart from a little sleeve cuff in a different colour).
|
|