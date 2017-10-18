WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shirt Launch

Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:39 am
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 818
I'm hoping for a proper cotton shirt like the 2011 one with the badges sewn in rather than the cheap transfer stickers that peel off.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 12:45 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4149
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
I don't know if any other ISC kits have been revealed so far, but i bet that we use one of their standard designs, with just the colours changed.
Last years was the same design as the L**ds shirt.

I think it is disgraceful that the club cannot get a deal to produce a PROPER Hull shirt which has a design unique to us.

Happy to eat my words if I am proved wrong.


Must admit the point about ISC is a very good one as I have been disappointed in general at the generic designs we tend to get rather than a proper unique design for the home short especially. Too many of the shirts over the last few years in particular have just been the same as clubs like Leeds, Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes etc have had at one time or another with our colours and a tweak here n there.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:46 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 566
Chris71 wrote:
Must admit the point about ISC is a very good one as I have been disappointed in general at the generic designs we tend to get rather than a proper unique design for the home short especially. Too many of the shirts over the last few years in particular have just been the same as clubs like Leeds, Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes etc have had at one time or another with our colours and a tweak here n there.


We get given a choice of 5 or 6 designs and select the one we like.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:25 pm
mosher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2003 9:48 am
Posts: 1206
Location: Rodley, West Riding
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
I'm hoping for a proper cotton shirt like the 2011 one with the badges sewn in rather than the cheap transfer stickers that peel off.


Fully sublimated is the way to go, hopefully we've secured sponsors in time to get rid of transfers this year. Though nothing will ever beat the 2016 cup final shift IMHO
Australia bound in February 2018. #COYH #AussieTour2018
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:29 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17536
TrevLovesJanice wrote:
I don't know if any other ISC kits have been revealed so far, but i bet that we use one of their standard designs, with just the colours changed.
Last years was the same design as the L**ds shirt.

I think it is disgraceful that the club cannot get a deal to produce a PROPER Hull shirt which has a design unique to us.

Happy to eat my words if I am proved wrong.


They did in 2015.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:42 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 546
Image think it will be like this shirt worn by Steve Dennison
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:09 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 818
mosher wrote:
Fully sublimated is the way to go, hopefully we've secured sponsors in time to get rid of transfers this year. Though nothing will ever beat the 2016 cup final shift IMHO


Yep, 2016 was great but you can't match the classic irregular hoops.
Re: Shirt Launch
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:17 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25201
Location: West Yorkshire
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Yep, 2016 was great but you can't match the classic irregular hoops.

A classic irregular hooped sublimated shirt after back to back Wembley wins would be a massive seller. Awaits a pink "retro" shark nylon effort with peel off stickers :D
