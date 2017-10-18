TrevLovesJanice wrote: I don't know if any other ISC kits have been revealed so far, but i bet that we use one of their standard designs, with just the colours changed.

Last years was the same design as the L**ds shirt.



I think it is disgraceful that the club cannot get a deal to produce a PROPER Hull shirt which has a design unique to us.



Happy to eat my words if I am proved wrong.

Must admit the point about ISC is a very good one as I have been disappointed in general at the generic designs we tend to get rather than a proper unique design for the home short especially. Too many of the shirts over the last few years in particular have just been the same as clubs like Leeds, Wigan, Huddersfield, Widnes etc have had at one time or another with our colours and a tweak here n there.