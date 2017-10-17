So what have they teased up with so far?
There is gonna be 1978-79 on it somewhere, I'm guessing maybe back of the neck.
It is gonna have Danny Houghton signature and testimonial logo at bottom of it.
We have a new sponsor in Goldthorpe Property and if you look at that picture on twitter you can just make out in the bottom left corner a lighter bit which suggests an irregular hoop.
Now, that sponsor is either really small or the black stripes are really wide. Could mean a design similar to 2011 with thin white hoops or decent size white hoops but not many of them.
You can also tell that the sponsors, or at least the main one, are not gonna be horrible iron on things that come off when you tumble dry the shirt so big positive there! Looking good so far!
