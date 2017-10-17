We'll see tomorrow, but I believe that the Club's reorganised administration has worked really hard on generating and improving income streams and the new shirt sponsorship deal is (with perhaps the exception of the North Sea Ferries deal a few years ago) the best we have ever had and a big increase on recent years, as well as being for three year which offers some stability financially too.As for there being too many shirts every season, I guess the great idea of a donation from every shirt sold going to Danny Houghton and a small acknowledgement to him on every shirt at least ensures that he doesn't produce another separate shirt this year.On Jakes Point on replica shirts in the late 70's early 80's they were hard to come by and still only produced on a minimal level before Roger Waudby started the first Club shop in that portacabin. I remember we bought a knitting machine and made some FC jumpers for all our gang they were very distinctive until they started unravelling, I lost a sleeve at the Watersheddings! Knitting machines eh! How the game has changed: lol: