Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:02 pm
Mrs Barista
Thursday night
Rumoured to be a more retro style than the last few, hopefully hoops
Invincibles theme commemorating the unbeaten side of 78/9
The trailer photos look a bit grey to me.
Anyone seen it?
Re: Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:08 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Hoping for a more traditional feel. Really didn't like any of this season's, erm, four shirts.
Re: Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm
Mrs Barista
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Hoping for a more traditional feel. Really didn't like any of this season's, erm, four shirts.

Same, loved the training tops but not keen on the shirts. Talk of pink though - hopefully for the away shirt. :lol:
Re: Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:45 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Mrs Barista wrote:
Same, loved the training tops but not keen on the shirts. Talk of pink though - hopefully for the away shirt. :lol:


Good grief, I can't carry that off :lol:

The teaser shots make it look predominantly black, I'm hoping it's more white.
Re: Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:20 pm
Jake the Peg
It won't be anything like the 1980 shirt which was around the time I got my first replica. wish I'd kept it
Re: Shirt Launch
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:39 pm
Irregular Hoops
I'd like us to use the retro badge we had in the 80's.
Find the three crowns a bit plain.

Isn't the away shirt Green this year :wink:
Re: Shirt Launch
Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:50 am
The Dentist Wilf
We'll see tomorrow, but I believe that the Club's reorganised administration has worked really hard on generating and improving income streams and the new shirt sponsorship deal is (with perhaps the exception of the North Sea Ferries deal a few years ago) the best we have ever had and a big increase on recent years, as well as being for three year which offers some stability financially too.
As for there being too many shirts every season, I guess the great idea of a donation from every shirt sold going to Danny Houghton and a small acknowledgement to him on every shirt at least ensures that he doesn't produce another separate shirt this year.

On Jakes Point on replica shirts in the late 70's early 80's they were hard to come by and still only produced on a minimal level before Roger Waudby started the first Club shop in that portacabin. I remember we bought a knitting machine and made some FC jumpers for all our gang they were very distinctive until they started unravelling, I lost a sleeve at the Watersheddings! Knitting machines eh! How the game has changed: lol: :lol:
Re: Shirt Launch
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:36 am
Mrs Barista
Very good news about the sponsorship.

