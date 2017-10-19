WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Salford Red Devils

Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:13 am
Will they be getting rid of the horrifying mascot, which looks like a walking sex toy?
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:35 am
Call Me God wrote:
Pretty average turd polishing.......and it doesn't work!


At least London needed a new badge given the name change, replacing one without that issue after a couple seasons is pointless.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:48 am
bren2k wrote:
Will they be getting rid of the horrifying mascot, which looks like a walking sex toy?


I would guess so, as it was seemingly based on the good doctor - or was that just coincidence???? ;)
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:19 pm
bren2k wrote:
Will they be getting rid of the horrifying mascot, which looks like a walking sex toy?

You must be into some pretty kinky stuff..... :shock:
