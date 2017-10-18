WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Salford Red Devils

Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:11 am
wrencat1873





Did there have to be a re-brand ?
Not sure why they (Salford) have done this, Salford Red Devils seemed a decent "brand".
THe location, ease of access (parking) and general apathy of the fans seem to be the main reasons for low attendances and very little to do with the badge.
On a side note, what happened with the Willows Ground, has it been flattened or, has it been moth balled.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:14 am
yorksguy1865






Certainly better than the old badge.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:14 am
Bullseye






Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.

Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:19 am
DGM





Bullseye wrote:
Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.


I imagine it was done to coincide with the fans ownership of the club, trying a different approach to speak to the people of Salford, as well as an effort to cut ties with the Marwan era that pis£ed a lot of fans off.




Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:20 am
onehotegg



looks like my daughter won the competition at her school to design it, why didnt they ask the guys who set up red devils apparel if they could use their logo or they could have designed a few and let the fans decide ?? ill be buying my salford gear from red devils apparel instead.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:03 pm
Tigerade






Looks good - I really like it.

Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:55 pm
Kiyan




supersuperfc wrote:
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon


The car park will be easier to get out of by the end of this month. The new bridge has been completed and they are now just finishing connecting the new road to the A57 and the Trafford Centre.

As others have pointed out bees were on the Salford coat of arms before they were on Manchester's.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:20 pm
wire-flyer





At least this one has the word Salford on it so much better
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:37 pm
Call Me God





Pretty average turd polishing.......and it doesn't work!

