|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8633
|
Did there have to be a re-brand ?
Not sure why they (Salford) have done this, Salford Red Devils seemed a decent "brand".
THe location, ease of access (parking) and general apathy of the fans seem to be the main reasons for low attendances and very little to do with the badge.
On a side note, what happened with the Willows Ground, has it been flattened or, has it been moth balled.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1173
Location: Inside my own head
|
Certainly better than the old badge.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27413
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:19 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2207
|
Bullseye wrote:
Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.
I imagine it was done to coincide with the fans ownership of the club, trying a different approach to speak to the people of Salford, as well as an effort to cut ties with the Marwan era that pis£ed a lot of fans off.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 09, 2014 9:47 am
Posts: 12
|
looks like my daughter won the competition at her school to design it, why didnt they ask the guys who set up red devils apparel if they could use their logo or they could have designed a few and let the fans decide ?? ill be buying my salford gear from red devils apparel instead.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4790
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
Looks good - I really like it.
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Kiyan
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 250
|
supersuperfc wrote:
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon
The car park will be easier to get out of by the end of this month. The new bridge has been completed and they are now just finishing connecting the new road to the A57 and the Trafford Centre.
As others have pointed out bees were on the Salford coat of arms before they were on Manchester's.
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 201
|
At least this one has the word Salford on it so much better
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Channel Islander, Colly2, Him, Kiyan, Mable_Syrup, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, Tharg The Mighty, themightynortherner, Towns88, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer and 203 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,573
|2,353
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|