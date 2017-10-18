WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Salford Red Devils

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:11 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8632
Did there have to be a re-brand ?
Not sure why they (Salford) have done this, Salford Red Devils seemed a decent "brand".
THe location, ease of access (parking) and general apathy of the fans seem to be the main reasons for low attendances and very little to do with the badge.
On a side note, what happened with the Willows Ground, has it been flattened or, has it been moth balled.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:14 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1173
Location: Inside my own head
Certainly better than the old badge.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:14 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27411
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:19 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2206
Bullseye wrote:
Think there are more important things to concentrate on than the club badge.


I imagine it was done to coincide with the fans ownership of the club, trying a different approach to speak to the people of Salford, as well as an effort to cut ties with the Marwan era that pis£ed a lot of fans off.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:20 am
onehotegg Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 09, 2014 9:47 am
Posts: 12
looks like my daughter won the competition at her school to design it, why didnt they ask the guys who set up red devils apparel if they could use their logo or they could have designed a few and let the fans decide ?? ill be buying my salford gear from red devils apparel instead.
