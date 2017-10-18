WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Salford Red Devils

Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:11 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8632
Did there have to be a re-brand ?
Not sure why they (Salford) have done this, Salford Red Devils seemed a decent "brand".
THe location, ease of access (parking) and general apathy of the fans seem to be the main reasons for low attendances and very little to do with the badge.
On a side note, what happened with the Willows Ground, has it been flattened or, has it been moth balled.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:14 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1173
Location: Inside my own head
Certainly better than the old badge.
