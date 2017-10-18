Did there have to be a re-brand ?

Not sure why they (Salford) have done this, Salford Red Devils seemed a decent "brand".

THe location, ease of access (parking) and general apathy of the fans seem to be the main reasons for low attendances and very little to do with the badge.

On a side note, what happened with the Willows Ground, has it been flattened or, has it been moth balled.