|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2203
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1086
|
Like new deck chairs on the titanic, a new badge isn’t going to help fix Salford’s problems, who seem unable to attract home fans to their games.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2003 12:07 am
Posts: 111
Location: You can take the boy out of Clock but you can't take Clock out of the boy
|
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford
...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there
|
I wish I was in Greenall Whitley Land
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2945
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
h-bomb wrote:
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford
...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there
Try taking a look at the City of Salford coat of arms before trying to be clever because it doesn't work silly.
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1010
|
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 476
|
Lebron James wrote:
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?
Regards
King James
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:44 pm
|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13896
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
|
Looks a good badge to be fair.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:47 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9785Location:
Hull
|
supersuperfc wrote:
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon
I'd have thought with less people it would be miles easier to get out?
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 13, 2010 10:35 pm
Posts: 116
Location: Portsmouth
|
I like it. Think it looks smart
|
|
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2787
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Like new deck chairs on the titanic, a new badge isn’t going to help fix Salford’s problems, who seem unable to attract home fans to their games.
WOW I bet that new badge will bring in at least 2 new fans
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Brid B&W, cravenpark1, DGM, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hopie, kobashi, Lord Byron, PrinterThe, roopy, SaleSlim, Salford red all over, Towns88, Wigg'n, wire-quin, Yahoo [Bot] and 171 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,221
|1,728
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|