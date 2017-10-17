WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Salford Red Devils

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 New Salford Red Devils

Post a reply
New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:43 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2203
It's erm.... interesting to say the least.

I like what they've tried to do, which is to include symbology representing the city, but it feels quite busy.

Image

https://www.salfordreddevils.net/new-cl ... explained/
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:53 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1086
Like new deck chairs on the titanic, a new badge isn’t going to help fix Salford’s problems, who seem unable to attract home fans to their games.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:15 pm
h-bomb User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2003 12:07 am
Posts: 111
Location: You can take the boy out of Clock but you can't take Clock out of the boy
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford

...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there
I wish I was in Greenall Whitley Land
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:37 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2945
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
h-bomb wrote:
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford

...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there



Try taking a look at the City of Salford coat of arms before trying to be clever because it doesn't work silly. :oops:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:30 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1010
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?

Regards

King James
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:34 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 476
Lebron James wrote:
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?

Regards

King James


Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:44 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13896
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Looks a good badge to be fair.
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:47 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9785
Location: Hull
supersuperfc wrote:
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon

I'd have thought with less people it would be miles easier to get out?
Image
Re: New Salford Red Devils
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:04 pm
Guybrush User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 13, 2010 10:35 pm
Posts: 116
Location: Portsmouth
I like it. Think it looks smart

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, ChampagneSuperRovers, DGM, Five and last, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, Him, Jake the Peg, kobashi, Lebron James, LyndsayGill, marshman777, PrinterThe, rollin thunder, Salford red all over, shadrack, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, Towns88, Wellsy13, Wilde 3, wrencat1873 and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,1442,22876,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM