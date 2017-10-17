|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2203
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1086
|
Like new deck chairs on the titanic, a new badge isn’t going to help fix Salford’s problems, who seem unable to attract home fans to their games.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2003 12:07 am
Posts: 111
Location: You can take the boy out of Clock but you can't take Clock out of the boy
|
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford
...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there
|
I wish I was in Greenall Whitley Land
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2945
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
h-bomb wrote:
Wow! A crest that truly symbolises and identifies Salford
...with a bunch of Manchester bees on there
Try taking a look at the City of Salford coat of arms before trying to be clever because it doesn't work silly.
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1010
|
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 476
|
Lebron James wrote:
How are Salford going to survive on crowds of 1500 with no rich owner? What contingencies are in place?
Regards
King James
Read the OP. They've done a new badge with bees an everything!
That car parks not gonna get easier to get out of anytime soon
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Dave K., Gazemous, GUBRATS, Him, kobashi, Lebron James, luke ShipleyRed, LyndsayGill, oooh Gravy!, PrinterThe, rhinos_bish, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, Towns88, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865 and 221 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,132
|2,362
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|