WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Any News

Post a reply
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:11 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 174
Bostwick wrote:
The belief is that for example the Cumbrian game is being starved of funds to support London. Whitehaven even stated this in the programme notes the last time we played them away.

This isn't surprising at all. I have had hundreds of conversations with bitter fans of clubs in the north who claimed that we were bunged millions in funds and not once, ever has anyone ever shown me proof of this. Given the RFL accounts are laid bare and 5 years of financials of the RL Quins were published on forums a few years back, you'd have though some northern super sleuth would have found these funds........as for Cumbria. They were gifted a test match last year and delivered 3,400 empty seats in a 10k seat stadium, so their problems is apathy and geography, not funding.
The reality was this years NRL Grand Final was between North Queensland and South Queensland with the winners boasting arguably 3 of the top 5 players on the planet......it would be like London beating Wigan with London having a couple of Burgess brothers, Jammer Graham, cooper cronk and Sam Tomkins in their ranks....

...I expect Toronto to add to their squad with a couple of stars from this world Cup whilst we'll promote a couple of kids from our U19's..... :?
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:12 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 174
BTW.....Eric Watson is close to selling the NZ Warriors.......he lives in London......just saying like!
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:53 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1082
Location: Aldershot, Hants
poplar panther wrote:
There has been no RFL support apart from the token effort in 2014 to get Barnet on board. There has never been any recognition of the extra costs of a club in the south. We either cheat our way to success as in Melbourne or settle for life as a piddling Championship side who is a feeder club for SL sides in the north.. The only other way out is someone with megabucks (as in Toronto) to buy our way to success.


Not true. Substantial assistance in various forms was provided after we re-formed after going bust mid season in the Superleague days. How do you think we got through a season with basically no income - the season ticket money went with the bankruptcy so we were left with match day revenue only.

The RFL brokered the solution that permitted us to reform. This cost others money. Without that deal we probably couldn't have re-formed.

It's also one of the reasons we got so little sympathy from others in the game when we stuffed up a few years later.
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:12 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 174
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
Not true. Substantial assistance in various forms was provided after we re-formed after going bust mid season in the Superleague days. How do you think we got through a season with basically no income - the season ticket money went with the bankruptcy so we were left with match day revenue only.

March 2005 we were given the "go ahead" to continue to the end of 2005 season, but had to find a savior by the end of the season or face the circumstances......and Lenagan with the QRL rie in delivered us from that fate. In that season we received the backing of Lewis (not the RFL as a whole) and the vote o our future was pretty close, but we got there. We did not receive a brass farthing from the RFL.....but BAD ADVICE in spades!

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
The RFL brokered the solution that permitted us to reform. This cost others money. Without that deal we probably couldn't have re-formed.

Agreed, other than it was Lewis and not the RFL.......who did royally f^^^k us 18 months later by telling IL to walk if he wanted Wigan.......

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
It's also one of the reasons we got so little sympathy from others in the game when we stuffed up a few years later.

WE didn't stuff up collectively.....the car crash took 5 long years to happen and we could see as far back as 2009 that we were "going too fast to take the corner"........but no amount of screaming, yelling, advising or communication with the owner, his 2 INSANE CHOICES AS CEO and idiot coaching selections was heeded.......Hughes killed us as surely as he kept us on life support since (probably out of a sense of guilt more than anything else)

Eric is not a popular fella at Mt Smart, but he's about to get NZ$20,000,000 from the AUCKLAND RL and does have a very soft spot for the Broncos.....watch this space!
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:25 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5465
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
A new investor with experience of running a RL club would be brilliant for the broncos. Lets just hope something comes off
Mac out!
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:45 am
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 322
He is worth around 230-240 million sterling!!! We can but dream. Out of interest, how much is our current owner worth??
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Honkytonk and 40 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,4811,35576,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM