Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: Not true. Substantial assistance in various forms was provided after we re-formed after going bust mid season in the Superleague days. How do you think we got through a season with basically no income - the season ticket money went with the bankruptcy so we were left with match day revenue only.

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: The RFL brokered the solution that permitted us to reform. This cost others money. Without that deal we probably couldn't have re-formed.

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: It's also one of the reasons we got so little sympathy from others in the game when we stuffed up a few years later.

March 2005 we were given the "go ahead" to continue to the end of 2005 season, but had to find a savior by the end of the season or face the circumstances......and Lenagan with the QRL rie in delivered us from that fate. In that season we received the backing of Lewis (not the RFL as a whole) and the vote o our future was pretty close, but we got there. We did not receive a brass farthing from the RFL.....but BAD ADVICE in spades!Agreed, other than it was Lewis and not the RFL.......who did royally f^^^k us 18 months later by telling IL to walk if he wanted Wigan.......didn't stuff up collectively.....the car crash took 5 long years to happen and we could see as far back as 2009 that we were "going too fast to take the corner"........but no amount of screaming, yelling, advising or communication with the owner, his 2 INSANE CHOICES AS CEO and idiot coaching selections was heeded.......Hughes killed us as surely as he kept us on life support since (probably out of a sense of guilt more than anything else)Eric is not a popular fella at Mt Smart, but he's about to get NZ$20,000,000 from the AUCKLAND RL and does have a very soft spot for the Broncos.....watch this space!