Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:11 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 172
Bostwick wrote:
The belief is that for example the Cumbrian game is being starved of funds to support London. Whitehaven even stated this in the programme notes the last time we played them away.

This isn't surprising at all. I have had hundreds of conversations with bitter fans of clubs in the north who claimed that we were bunged millions in funds and not once, ever has anyone ever shown me proof of this. Given the RFL accounts are laid bare and 5 years of financials of the RL Quins were published on forums a few years back, you'd have though some northern super sleuth would have found these funds........as for Cumbria. They were gifted a test match last year and delivered 3,400 empty seats in a 10k seat stadium, so their problems is apathy and geography, not funding.
The reality was this years NRL Grand Final was between North Queensland and South Queensland with the winners boasting arguably 3 of the top 5 players on the planet......it would be like London beating Wigan with London having a couple of Burgess brothers, Jammer Graham, cooper cronk and Sam Tomkins in their ranks....

...I expect Toronto to add to their squad with a couple of stars from this world Cup whilst we'll promote a couple of kids from our U19's..... :?
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:12 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 172
BTW.....Eric Watson is close to selling the NZ Warriors.......he lives in London......just saying like!
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:53 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1082
Location: Aldershot, Hants
poplar panther wrote:
There has been no RFL support apart from the token effort in 2014 to get Barnet on board. There has never been any recognition of the extra costs of a club in the south. We either cheat our way to success as in Melbourne or settle for life as a piddling Championship side who is a feeder club for SL sides in the north.. The only other way out is someone with megabucks (as in Toronto) to buy our way to success.


Not true. Substantial assistance in various forms was provided after we re-formed after going bust mid season in the Superleague days. How do you think we got through a season with basically no income - the season ticket money went with the bankruptcy so we were left with match day revenue only.

The RFL brokered the solution that permitted us to reform. This cost others money. Without that deal we probably couldn't have re-formed.

It's also one of the reasons we got so little sympathy from others in the game when we stuffed up a few years later.
