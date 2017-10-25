Bostwick wrote: The belief is that for example the Cumbrian game is being starved of funds to support London. Whitehaven even stated this in the programme notes the last time we played them away.

This isn't surprising at all. I have had hundreds of conversations with bitter fans of clubs in the north who claimed that we were bunged millions in funds and not once, ever has anyone ever shown me proof of this. Given the RFL accounts are laid bare and 5 years of financials of the RL Quins were published on forums a few years back, you'd have though some northern super sleuth would have found these funds........as for Cumbria. They were gifted a test match last year and delivered 3,400 empty seats in a 10k seat stadium, so their problems is apathy and geography, not funding.The reality was this years NRL Grand Final was between North Queensland and South Queensland with the winners boasting arguably 3 of the top 5 players on the planet......it would be like London beating Wigan with London having a couple of Burgess brothers, Jammer Graham, cooper cronk and Sam Tomkins in their ranks.......I expect Toronto to add to their squad with a couple of stars from this world Cup whilst we'll promote a couple of kids from our U19's.....