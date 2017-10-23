WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Re: Any News
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:47 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 168
northernbloke wrote:
A consortium 3 or 4 years ago means nothing today though.

Not necessarily......the current owner is owed a considerable sum of money and any "sale" would have to involve DH walking away with nothing....at the time, we were borderline as to whether we'd fulfill our 2014 fixtures and we did still have our SL status, but if the same little birdie who told "Halfden" was the one communicating wih me, then there were a number of stumbling blocks, not least the level of debt a new owner would be prepared to take on.....but the same people are still around, based out of the Capital and still of the belief that the club can be a success if given the right backing by the RFL and other clubs.
Re: Any News
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:54 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 400
The interesting words in there are backing by the RFL and other clubs!!!!!!
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:07 am
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 168
northernbloke wrote:
The interesting words in there are backing by the RFL and other clubs!!!!!!

A number of things that were on the table included the ability to field NRL loanees, no "quota" although the academy and reserve grades would have continued, additional salary cap room to account for the increased cost of living and to tempt English players south.......the kind of things that smaller clubs and their fans would roll out as proof that London didn't deserve to be in SL.......like they did for 20 years anyway 8)

The RFL would probably agree to it, but the likes of Leigh, Fev et al would be up in arms claiming unfairness.......so the game will applaud a Toronto outfit bankrolled independently and stacked with NRL/UK talent as "expansion" and simply ignore the number of Players at this years RLWC who either came from our ranks or who passed through our club when unwanted by the bigger teams. We have a good number of current players at the RLWC and even more past players there too.....London RL was starting to pay dividends but as the game insisted that DH foot the bill, it was never going to last.....
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:19 pm
northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 400
So why should we be allowed no quota?
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:03 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 168
northernbloke wrote:
So why should we be allowed no quota?


Developing a successful side of London grown players would take 2 generations.......we were getting there and have continued with the academy and yoof sides to DH's credit, but to attract crowds, which is the route to self sufficiency, we need success.....Melbourne Storm cheated their way to relative stabilization......stripped titles and fines only galvanised their audience into a "Millwall" menatality....nobody likes us we don't care.......crowds have nearly doubled in 10 years....

I am all for the quota system to ensure that the UK game develops a larger talent pool, but expansion sides should be allowed to import more talent SO LONG AS THEY RUN ACADEMY AND YOOF PROGRAMES.

Once Toronto hit SL they should be forced to run academy and youth set ups (as should all sl sides) or receive reduced central funding....said funding should go to clubs outside SL that are trying....like us and Halifax....
...we need more LMS and Clubbs on TV with their cockney accents.....we need a successful side winning things.....we need raz-a-amataz around the promotion.....all these things will attract players to the game in the south and fans to the sport.
