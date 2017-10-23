northernbloke wrote: The interesting words in there are backing by the RFL and other clubs!!!!!!

A number of things that were on the table included the ability to field NRL loanees, no "quota" although the academy and reserve grades would have continued, additional salary cap room to account for the increased cost of living and to tempt English players south.......the kind of things that smaller clubs and their fans would roll out as proof that London didn't deserve to be in SL.......like they did for 20 years anywayThe RFL would probably agree to it, but the likes of Leigh, Fev et al would be up in arms claiming unfairness.......so the game will applaud a Toronto outfit bankrolled independently and stacked with NRL/UK talent as "expansion" and simply ignore the number of Players at this years RLWC who either came from our ranks or who passed through our club when unwanted by the bigger teams. We have a good number of current players at the RLWC and even more past players there too.....London RL was starting to pay dividends but as the game insisted that DH foot the bill, it was never going to last.....