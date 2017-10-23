WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:47 pm
northernbloke wrote:
A consortium 3 or 4 years ago means nothing today though.

Not necessarily......the current owner is owed a considerable sum of money and any "sale" would have to involve DH walking away with nothing....at the time, we were borderline as to whether we'd fulfill our 2014 fixtures and we did still have our SL status, but if the same little birdie who told "Halfden" was the one communicating wih me, then there were a number of stumbling blocks, not least the level of debt a new owner would be prepared to take on.....but the same people are still around, based out of the Capital and still of the belief that the club can be a success if given the right backing by the RFL and other clubs.
