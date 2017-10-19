northernbloke wrote: Still suspect we will plump for the easy option of ward/ Langley



My honest view on super league status, sadly I am going to have to agree with dog on this, in our current guise we are not a super league team. We don't have the ground or the financial backing. London Broncos as it stands is in the competition where it deserves to be.

I am a DH fan, he has kept us afloat, but without a massive inject of cash we cannot even contemplate super league status. Problem is I don't see where that investment is coming from, currently if DH walks the club goes with him. The RFL have bigger fish to fry with Toronto and NY and who ever else gets up and running over there to worry about us, and quite rightly, we have had 30plus years to establish ourselves.

Firstly, colours to the mast! I have never been a fan of a RL team in London - it's been tried before and failed.However, as you point out, you have been around for 30+ years and, as such, are now part of the Game's history - especially the history of the modern, Super League era. For RL to gain any credibility in this country, there will have to be a team in London. In fact, for the game to gain credibility in North America, the 'home' of the Sport will need a successful team in our capital.Crikey, I never thought I, as a confirmed 'flat capper' would say that! So, stay positive, and good luck for the future. Looking forward to our games with you next season.