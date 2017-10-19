WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:50 pm
Exiled down south
Is this an NB/GF(Dog to you NB) love in??
Re: Any News
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:41 am
northernbloke
Of course!!!!
Re: Any News
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:34 pm
Alan Gold
northernbloke wrote:
Still suspect we will plump for the easy option of ward/ Langley

My honest view on super league status, sadly I am going to have to agree with dog on this, in our current guise we are not a super league team. We don't have the ground or the financial backing. London Broncos as it stands is in the competition where it deserves to be.
I am a DH fan, he has kept us afloat, but without a massive inject of cash we cannot even contemplate super league status. Problem is I don't see where that investment is coming from, currently if DH walks the club goes with him. The RFL have bigger fish to fry with Toronto and NY and who ever else gets up and running over there to worry about us, and quite rightly, we have had 30plus years to establish ourselves.


Firstly, colours to the mast! I have never been a fan of a RL team in London - it's been tried before and failed.

However, as you point out, you have been around for 30+ years and, as such, are now part of the Game's history - especially the history of the modern, Super League era. For RL to gain any credibility in this country, there will have to be a team in London. In fact, for the game to gain credibility in North America, the 'home' of the Sport will need a successful team in our capital.

Crikey, I never thought I, as a confirmed 'flat capper' would say that! So, stay positive, and good luck for the future. Looking forward to our games with you next season.
Re: Any News
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:40 pm
northernbloke
Alan, get everything you say but it's a fact now that the RFL have got there eyes on that n America market.
Re: Any News
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:23 am
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Toronto's first league game was in London. Their first home game was v Oxford. Toronto agreed that with the RFL in order to ensure people mulling over whether or not to try a new sport out viewed it as credible opposition i.e a place they had heard of.

North American expansion is creating a real opportunity for London assuming franchising returns, pretty much nailed on, and there is someone willing to run a franchise. That bit may be the challenge but don't totally write it off.

A very reliable birdie told me there was a serious attempt to put a consortium together to buy Broncos three or so years ago. Franchising and a possible return to the top tier may see another go. Stress may, I have no inside info on any current plans.
