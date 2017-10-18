WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:05 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1243
Surely not Jon Sharpe, he is yesterdays man. Lets go for new blood.
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 1:01 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1666
Surely not Jon Sharpe, he is yesterdays man. Lets go for new blood.


I am 50:50 on him. Cannot see Kear taking job, and not sure who else is available/willing to move to London? I am almost thinking the Langley/Ward combo might be the solution. Langley has done well with the youngsters and Ward has been around the club for years and seems settled with the team. Other option is an Australian, but again our last experience was not a great one...........
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:27 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 634
Sharpe would be good. An EX SL coach who knows the championship inside out. Produced a terrific Fev team on a shoe string (although the chairman didn't think that!).
Wire Quin at work
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 3:38 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 392
Not convinced on sharpe, yes he has experience but there is a reason he is a journeyman coach at the mo.
Maybe the option of Danny ward and Jamie is not so daft, ok last time we tried that approach rob Powell could not get what was needed out f the players at the level they were playing at.
It's the same old problem by the looks though, trying to tempt someone out of the m62 coridoor!!!
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:43 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2364
Location: Deepest Erith
With some of the names being bandied about the thought of Langley/ Ward taking over sounds more and more appealing. Unless of course an Aussie with a bit of the mongrel about him appears on the horizon
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Any News
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:03 pm
Ronniequin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 23, 2005 7:36 pm
Posts: 446
Location: The wilds of Surrey
Disquieting and perturbing interview with Hendo in League Express. Reading between the lines he was saying that in the current way of things he cannot see a way forward and that he could not promise success with the budgets that he has been given for next season. All the departures in the squad will be covered by the young players. The only real conclusion from this is that Hughes is cutting the budget drastically and hendo felt He could not promise success in this situation
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:52 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1243
If the budgets have been reduced, then Langley/Ward seems the more likely option .
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:05 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5461
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Neither of them have played or coached under current modern coaching techniques. Ward has been with the club whilst it has gone south as has Langley at the Bulls. They would be a disaster.
Mac out!
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:16 am
nkpom Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 668
Location: Southampton
From my point of view Jamie has done an excellent job with the Academy - they played for him and each other and held their own against teams whose players had been playing League for more than 5 years than any of our players. He is an inspiration to that group, but that doesn't mean he's ready yet for Head Coach in what will be a whirlwind 2018 season as the Championship as we know it probably comes to an end. I know Jamie is a great coach, and will become a great Head Coach if that's what he wants to do. I hope that when we have the correct plan in place to regain Super League status that he will be our Head Coach then.
Re: Any News
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:25 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 392
Still suspect we will plump for the easy option of ward/ Langley

My honest view on super league status, sadly I am going to have to agree with dog on this, in our current guise we are not a super league team. We don't have the ground or the financial backing. London Broncos as it stands is in the competition where it deserves to be.
I am a DH fan, he has kept us afloat, but without a massive inject of cash we cannot even contemplate super league status. Problem is I don't see where that investment is coming from, currently if DH walks the club goes with him. The RFL have bigger fish to fry with Toronto and NY and who ever else gets up and running over there to worry about us, and quite rightly, we have had 30plus years to establish ourselves.
