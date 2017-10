From my point of view Jamie has done an excellent job with the Academy - they played for him and each other and held their own against teams whose players had been playing League for more than 5 years than any of our players. He is an inspiration to that group, but that doesn't mean he's ready yet for Head Coach in what will be a whirlwind 2018 season as the Championship as we know it probably comes to an end. I know Jamie is a great coach, and will become a great Head Coach if that's what he wants to do. I hope that when we have the correct plan in place to regain Super League status that he will be our Head Coach then.