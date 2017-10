Disquieting and perturbing interview with Hendo in League Express. Reading between the lines he was saying that in the current way of things he cannot see a way forward and that he could not promise success with the budgets that he has been given for next season. All the departures in the squad will be covered by the young players. The only real conclusion from this is that Hughes is cutting the budget drastically and hendo felt He could not promise success in this situation