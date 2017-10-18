Not convinced on sharpe, yes he has experience but there is a reason he is a journeyman coach at the mo.
Maybe the option of Danny ward and Jamie is not so daft, ok last time we tried that approach rob Powell could not get what was needed out f the players at the level they were playing at.
It's the same old problem by the looks though, trying to tempt someone out of the m62 coridoor!!!
