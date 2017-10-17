WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any News

Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:02 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member





Seems odd the club isn't making any statements, providing updates etc

Anyone heard anything??
Mac out!
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:48 pm
PC Plum
Free-scoring winger





They never do even in season
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:15 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig




wire-quin wrote:
Seems odd the club isn't making any statements, providing updates etc

Anyone heard anything??


The only reason we know what was going on back in 2013/14 off season was because for some unfathomable reason I was on the CEO's speed dial and he wanted to make sure that we were aware of how hard he was working to save the club :roll: :roll:

This time around, I suspect that whereas there was the duo of Loubser & Henderson pitching the plan to get us back into SL and off life support a couple of years back, it's now just Loubser trying to get Hughes to stay.

Add to that the fact our squad looks paper thin and in need of at least 3 more bodies, then the search for a coach becomes the first priority as no decent player will sign for a club with no coach........but the flip side is "how much will we be able to pay" these new players if we're semi-professional come February?

I have been his most ardent critic over the years, but even I openly admit that Hughes is a Saint (misguided maybe, but a Saint nonetheless) and at some stage he needs to draw a line under his tenure at the club.
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:57 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger





What news exactly are people expecting to hear about? And why is it odd?
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:25 pm
Call Me God
Eddie Hemmings's Wig




Southern Reiver wrote:
What news exactly are people expecting to hear about? And why is it odd?

There was a rumour circulating a week or so ago, that DH was considering his options and those of the Club moving forward. I have no idea where it started (another forum is where I saw it), but these things generally don't just appear out of thin air when the LB's are in the mix. Add to this the sudden departure of our Coach and now our Commercial Manager (revenue generator) and things at ETF are looking worrying.
If Henderson thought we had a pop at SL after next season he'd have stayed......but for some reason he sees a better chance of progression as a #2......maybe that's where the rumour started, but either way, a simple statement from the club via our media person (while we still have one) would put this to bed one way or 'tother
Re: Any News
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:29 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger





So an unsubstantiated rumour and suddenly the club should make a statement?

Perhaps the club should have an unsubstantiated rumour department that can put out detailed press releases on anything.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill

