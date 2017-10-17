wire-quin wrote: Seems odd the club isn't making any statements, providing updates etc



Anyone heard anything??

The only reason we know what was going on back in 2013/14 off season was because for some unfathomable reason I was on the CEO's speed dial and he wanted to make sure that we were aware of how hard he was working to save the clubThis time around, I suspect that whereas there was the duo of Loubser & Henderson pitching the plan to get us back into SL and off life support a couple of years back, it's now just Loubser trying to get Hughes to stay.Add to that the fact our squad looks paper thin and in need of at least 3 more bodies, then the search for a coach becomes the first priority as no decent player will sign for a club with no coach........but the flip side is "how much will we be able to pay" these new players if we're semi-professional come February?I have been his most ardent critic over the years, but even I openly admit that Hughes is a Saint (misguided maybe, but a Saint nonetheless) and at some stage he needs to draw a line under his tenure at the club.