Leyther14 wrote: Think this is the craziness of the contracts being void. All players free to seek new contracts elsewhere and club not held to any existing contracts so free to sign new players if current squad don't take new contract offers straight away! If this fair and freeing for all or destabilising for relegated clubs, almost making players take a mercenary approach. Hope all get contracts for themselves one way or another and club benefits from the freedom to rebuild!

Dereks interview in League Express mentions agents being all over the lower clubs in the couple of weeks before MPG. You could imagine an MPG which both teams were trying to lose because of offers arising, especially when you are homesick for New York etc.