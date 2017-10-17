WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch rein

Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:08 pm
JackDiggle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 159
Leyther14 wrote:
Think this is the craziness of the contracts being void. All players free to seek new contracts elsewhere and club not held to any existing contracts so free to sign new players if current squad don't take new contract offers straight away! If this fair and freeing for all or destabilising for relegated clubs, almost making players take a mercenary approach. Hope all get contracts for themselves one way or another and club benefits from the freedom to rebuild!


Dereks interview in League Express mentions agents being all over the lower clubs in the couple of weeks before MPG. You could imagine an MPG which both teams were trying to lose because of offers arising, especially when you are homesick for New York etc.
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:11 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4210
Yes,problem is the Club can't afford to wait around why players make their minds up.Its a very small market of players available this time of year as most are either already in contracts or already snapped up by other clubs.

Its a small window of time to rebuild a squad,so the ones who are taking their time to see if better offers come along need to be making a decision pretty quickly.
Image
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:25 pm
JackDiggle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 159
atomic wrote:
Yes,problem is the Club can't afford to wait around why players make their minds up.Its a very small market of players available this time of year as most are either already in contracts or already snapped up by other clubs.

Its a small window of time to rebuild a squad,so the ones who are taking their time to see if better offers come along need to be making a decision pretty quickly.



Rebuilding is a key word - we will need much better pre season than Dewsbury and Wigan under 15.s
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:28 pm
Leyther14

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 27
Yes clubs needs to build the squad ASAP as you say small window and limited players, explains the rumours of NRL players. Hope some of our current make their minds up quick for continuity and so they don't end up contractless!
