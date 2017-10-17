WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch rein

Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:12 pm
Im hearing we are closes to signing him
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:52 pm
Genehunt wrote:
Im hearing we are closes to signing him



Looks awreet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r43IZOV4WBA

Mitch Rein is an Australian professional rugby league footballer who currently plays for the Penrith Panthers of National Rugby League. Rein plays in the hooker position, and previously played for the St. George Illawarra Dragons. Wikipedia
Born: 26 April 1990 (age 27), Kiama, Australia
Height: 1.75 m
Career start: 2011
Weight: 85 kg (13 st 5 lb)


Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:58 pm
He's a decent player no danger
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:03 pm
New to me this one
Re: Mitch rein
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:16 pm
Genehunt wrote:
He's a decent player no danger


But how sure are you that we might be signing him? Or are you playing silly *******?
