Genehunt wrote: Im hearing we are closes to signing him

Looks awreet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r43IZOV4WBA Mitch Rein is an Australian professional rugby league footballer who currently plays for the Penrith Panthers of National Rugby League. Rein plays in the hooker position, and previously played for the St. George Illawarra Dragons. WikipediaBorn: 26 April 1990 (age 27), Kiama, AustraliaHeight: 1.75 mCareer start: 2011Weight: 85 kg (13 st 5 lb)