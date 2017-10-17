Oddly enough, for a story about the ambiguity of wording over whether his bet was for the SL Winners or the GF Winners, they didn't seem to have a photo of his betting slip.....
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aylesburyos, Ayres Rock, bren2k, Brid B&W, Budgiezilla, childofthenorthern, Dave K., DGM, fun time frankie, le penguin, Mudeng, musson, PrinterThe, puroresu_boy, RoyBoy29, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, Solly, weighman, Wigg'n, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,429
|2,043
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|