Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:37 pm
coco the fullback



http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/ ... -1-8808740
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:59 pm
Willzay


Bald, slightly plumb and potentially unemployed Cas fan sits outside a bookies - what else is new? :wink:
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:06 pm


Willzay wrote:
Bald, slightly plumb and potentially unemployed Cas fan sits outside a bookies - what else is new? :wink:


"House husband".
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:21 pm
Jake the Peg


They just doubled the GDP of castleford in one fell swoop
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:47 pm
cravenpark1



coco the fullback wrote:
http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/tigers-fan-stages-four-day-protest-outside-bookies-over-super-league-winners-payout-1-8808740

Well done he was right if is ticket says super league and not grand final he was right to complain :CLAP: :CLAP: well done

Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:51 pm
King Street Cat






That must be the posh end.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:14 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino



Ahh betfred.

Pretty sure they welched on a Leeds to do the treble bet back in 2015 for a daft reason like “we shouldn’t have taken the bet”








Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:23 am



So did he claim it as soon as the league format was over? Or try his luck after they lost the Grand Final

Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:50 am


g_balls wrote:
So did he claim it as soon as the league format was over? Or try his luck after they lost the Grand Final


Good point, in my opinion the bookies should have clarified the bet at the time it was placed !
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 2:17 pm


Oddly enough, for a story about the ambiguity of wording over whether his bet was for the SL Winners or the GF Winners, they didn't seem to have a photo of his betting slip.....

