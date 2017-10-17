WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas won super league - it's official

Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:37 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1972
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/ ... -1-8808740
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:59 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6706
Bald, slightly plumb and potentially unemployed Cas fan sits outside a bookies - what else is new? :wink:
Re: Cas won super league - it's official
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:06 pm
TheNo36 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 21, 2007 9:54 am
Posts: 244
Willzay wrote:
Bald, slightly plumb and potentially unemployed Cas fan sits outside a bookies - what else is new? :wink:


"House husband".

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ant1, atomic, Biff Tannen, Budgiezilla, ComeOnYouUll, JTB, kobashi, leg_end, luke ShipleyRed, robinrovers10, SecondRowSaint, shadrack, shinymcshine, TheNo36, Top Saint, Trainman, Yahoo [Bot] and 190 guests

