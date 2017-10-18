This is the advantage of Price over Smith. He will not have his favourites and will pick on performances (according to his sound bites anyway).



If you listen the full interview on the BBC RL podcast it’s quite encouraging that he wants to have input right through the system from junior development all the way up, using his own performance trainers. Hopefully we’ll have something closer to Wigan’s system where the talented youth end up fulfilling their potential more often than not. We don’t have a great record of this under Smith unfortunately - remember how good Rhys Evans looked when he first broke through?