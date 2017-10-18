rubber duckie wrote: Brown...you don't pay £130k to have the current England international sit it out or on the bench.

He's Only in the squad. Means naff all that, Brown will not get a game ahead of Widdop, Gale & Williams. Any of those three will start against Australia and if we come close or do the unthinkable and win there is no way on gods green earth Bennett will swap and change a winning half combination.