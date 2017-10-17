WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Starting partner.

Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:27 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 457
Out of all the halfbacks out there, Brown wouldn't be the one I'd be spending six figures on.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:48 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6696
Location: Home sweet home
young dec for me..brown can do a job as a loose forward...
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:55 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 277
I think we have to invest in Dec Patton. I am not sure his confidence was above a snakes belly under TS. The first job of Steve Price is to get him to believe he can run through brick walls and leap over tall building. He has already begun to do this and with the fact he will be a month ahead of Kev Brown in regards time spent with the new coach, he has the time to get to know him and try and impress. He has to be around Tyrone Roberts at every opportunity in training and try and understand what he is thinking and doing.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:55 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
[quote="sir adrian morley"]young dec for me..brown can do a job as a loose forward...[/quote

Didn’t see that coming from you :lol:
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:12 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 701
I guess it will depend on if brown gets a game and how he performs in the wc.

I would ideally like for patton to start but kind of expect Brown to if fit.

To be fair I think it's a fair assumption that whoever starts is there on merit under price rather than salary or reputation.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:15 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2846
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
It's a pity Dec Patton couldn't play #9. A similar role as Smith
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:28 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6696
Location: Home sweet home
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
It's a pity Dec Patton couldn't play #9. A similar role as Smith

was thinking the same get all 3 out on the pitch and if there is an injury to one then we av cover
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:32 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 482
Location: Dubai
Patton is the only half back at the club with a long kicking game. And it is a very good long kicking game. His short kicking game is as good if not better than Brown’s.

I’d love Price to turn Patton into a confident cocky type halfback who’d back himself.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:02 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 399
I know any top halfback should be able to pass to both sides but even the greatest halfbacks have a preferred side.
So a question for those that saw Patton come through the ranks what is Pattons preferred side?
I know he has played a lot for us on the left edge but was that just to fill the void left by Sandow or is that his stronger side?
Maybe i am trying to manage my own expectations here but i dont expect to start next season like a house on fire. There are a lot of new combinations that need to be developed. Roberts will have to build an understanding with Currie and Atkins who probably wont be back at training until the new year due to internationals and recovery from surgery.
Then on the right edge Goodwin will not probably train with Brown and Russell until the new year as well and then if BMM is coming in then he could be in the frame in front of Hughes?
To add to that the third pivot (Ratchford at fullback) will also not be back at the club until after Christmas.
I am sure it will all come good though and i have for a favourable draw up to easter and grind out a few wins.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:12 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wasn’t Atkins for a hernia op, if so he should be back at start of pre season.
