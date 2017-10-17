I know any top halfback should be able to pass to both sides but even the greatest halfbacks have a preferred side.

So a question for those that saw Patton come through the ranks what is Pattons preferred side?

I know he has played a lot for us on the left edge but was that just to fill the void left by Sandow or is that his stronger side?

Maybe i am trying to manage my own expectations here but i dont expect to start next season like a house on fire. There are a lot of new combinations that need to be developed. Roberts will have to build an understanding with Currie and Atkins who probably wont be back at training until the new year due to internationals and recovery from surgery.

Then on the right edge Goodwin will not probably train with Brown and Russell until the new year as well and then if BMM is coming in then he could be in the frame in front of Hughes?

To add to that the third pivot (Ratchford at fullback) will also not be back at the club until after Christmas.

I am sure it will all come good though and i have for a favourable draw up to easter and grind out a few wins.