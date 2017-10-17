I think we have to invest in Dec Patton. I am not sure his confidence was above a snakes belly under TS. The first job of Steve Price is to get him to believe he can run through brick walls and leap over tall building. He has already begun to do this and with the fact he will be a month ahead of Kev Brown in regards time spent with the new coach, he has the time to get to know him and try and impress. He has to be around Tyrone Roberts at every opportunity in training and try and understand what he is thinking and doing.