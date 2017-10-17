|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3683
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Now Roberts is confirmed, WHO plays with him??
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:30 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 455
|
Ideally, probably not Brown.
Realistically, Brown. Or Ratchford if a new FB materialises.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1352
|
Interesting one this.
Price said in his interview he highlighted Patton and said he expects him to step up this year. But Brown is still under contract. Hes gone with the England squad but with Gale and Widdop & Williams in the team I'll be surprised he if he features.
I'd much rather see what Patton can do next to a quality half partner than Kevin 'Show and go' Brown.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8669
|
Brown...you don't pay £130k to have the current England international sit it out or on the bench.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 943
|
It will be Brown, or will certainly start off that way.
Ideally I'd have liked Brown to have missed out on England selection so he could have been back in the UK working with the new coaching set up in how he plays for us next season. Brown has had success playing in the right structure previously - we had no attacking structure last season, I think an NRL coach coming in will mean we play with a little more structure in 2018 - which will probably help him, he's not an off the cuff style player.
Roberts plays on the left - or seems to in the video I've seen, is Brown happier on the right? Where did he play for Widnes?
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3364Location:
newton-le-willows
|
With a new coach perhaps Brown will become our missing centre to partner Atkins. Players like Brown & Ratchford are interchangeable these days & could easily deputise as half backs as & when required.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8825
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
ninearches wrote:
With a new coach perhaps Brown will become our missing centre to partner Atkins. Players like Brown & Ratchford are interchangeable these days & could easily deputise as half backs as & when required.
or will that be Bryson Goodwin
|
Massive pessimist
|