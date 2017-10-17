WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Starting partner.

Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:24 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3683
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Now Roberts is confirmed, WHO plays with him??
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:30 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 455
Ideally, probably not Brown.

Realistically, Brown. Or Ratchford if a new FB materialises.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:31 pm
moving on... User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1352
Interesting one this.

Price said in his interview he highlighted Patton and said he expects him to step up this year. But Brown is still under contract. Hes gone with the England squad but with Gale and Widdop & Williams in the team I'll be surprised he if he features.

I'd much rather see what Patton can do next to a quality half partner than Kevin 'Show and go' Brown.
Re: Starting partner.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:37 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8669
Brown...you don't pay £130k to have the current England international sit it out or on the bench.
Return to Warrington Wolves




