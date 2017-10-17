|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3683
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Now Roberts is confirmed, WHO plays with him??
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:30 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 455
|
Ideally, probably not Brown.
Realistically, Brown. Or Ratchford if a new FB materialises.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1352
|
Interesting one this.
Price said in his interview he highlighted Patton and said he expects him to step up this year. But Brown is still under contract. Hes gone with the England squad but with Gale and Widdop & Williams in the team I'll be surprised he if he features.
I'd much rather see what Patton can do next to a quality half partner than Kevin 'Show and go' Brown.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8669
|
Brown...you don't pay £130k to have the current England international sit it out or on the bench.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Angelus, atomic, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Exabot [Bot], Fourpointtry, Fully, Fuzzy-Duck, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, green machine, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, Jukesays, karetaker, Lebron James, Les Norton, Longbarn Wire, Maco7, Magic Superbeetle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., N12Rhinos, Paul2812, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, richmond, rodney_trotter, roopy, rubber duckie, Rugby, scottty, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, thelinesman, Toonwire, TRINITY01, Vikingsufferer, WazzaWire, Wilde 3, Wire in Ashton, Wire200#, Wiredeano, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 573 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,857
|2,598
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|