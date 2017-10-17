|
I think it's fair to say, in my opinion, the club seemed to have sorted out the massive challenges of the last few months.
A sound, well respected replacement coach, a very promising assistant coach for succession.
Shake up of the backroom staff.
Signed a quality half (and field/goal kicker), centre and second rower.
Offloaded some of the squad not up to standard/disruptive
Icing on the cake would be a monster offloading prop but as it stands can't grumble at the progress - well done.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:58 am
CW8
Cheeky half-back
All good steps, I still think we need another winger and more cover in centres and wings plus another prop. BMM would be excellent too. The team is taking shape. Happy with this pretty season so far.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Indeed, just need the confirmation of BMM now and things will be looking quite rosy.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:01 pm
|
well done indeed.
Karl Fitzpatrick getting the job done!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Wonder if people will now be buying season tickets after all.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:25 pm
|
expect season ticket sales to pick up now
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:43 pm
|
Hypocrite that I am, I bought mine a good few weeks back,what else was I going to do
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:19 pm
|
For a novice CEO KF has brought home the bacon. A coach with NRL experience, an Assistant Coach that some would've had as head coach and now Roberts. Actions speak louder than words.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:39 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Very good start indeed. Fair play to the club, things certainly moving in the right direction it would seem.
