I think it's fair to say, in my opinion, the club seemed to have sorted out the massive challenges of the last few months.A sound, well respected replacement coach, a very promising assistant coach for succession.Shake up of the backroom staff.Signed a quality half (and field/goal kicker), centre and second rower.Offloaded some of the squad not up to standard/disruptiveIcing on the cake would be a monster offloading prop but as it stands can't grumble at the progress - well done.