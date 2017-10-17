WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Kit Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Kit Thread

Post a reply
2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:21 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1687
Should be coming out soon I guess, the mighty glamour club Cas already have both theirs out.
Re: New kit 2018 thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:47 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2416
Location: Going straight
Orange and Brown obviously.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:05 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7982
Location: SWMC Coach
One day. One day.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:36 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2344
I'm expecting something along the lines of this last seasons Hull FC design but in our colours (obviously)
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:58 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 975
cheekydiddles wrote:
I'm expecting something along the lines of this last seasons Hull FC design but in our colours (obviously)

Yea ISC like to copy past designs.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:14 pm
Rastrick Rhino User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2009 5:51 pm
Posts: 633
Location: halfway between here and there
Would love something like the white heritage shirt from this season, my favorite shirt for years. At the same time this years home kit was bloody awful!!!!!
BACK TO BACK TO BACK...............TO BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS!! WE ARE THE LEEDS RHINOS
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:40 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22251
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
I understand that Castleford's kit for next year will, at the insistence of Health & Safety, have instructions for the Heimlich maneuver printed on it.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, gulfcoast_highwayman, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, Rastrick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, son of headingley, taxi4stevesmith, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,0012,33976,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM