I understand that Castleford's kit for next year will, at the insistence of Health & Safety, have instructions for the Heimlich maneuver printed on it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, gulfcoast_highwayman, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, Rastrick Rhino, RHINO-MARK, son of headingley, taxi4stevesmith, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 258 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,001
|2,339
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|