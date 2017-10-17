WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Kit Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Kit Thread

Post a reply
2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:21 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1686
Should be coming out soon I guess, the mighty glamour club Cas already have both theirs out.
Re: New kit 2018 thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:47 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2416
Location: Going straight
Orange and Brown obviously.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: 2018 | Kit Thread
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:05 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7981
Location: SWMC Coach
One day. One day.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: dull nickname, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, malcadele, N12Rhinos, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhino65, rollin thunder, Wardy67 and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,8002,07876,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM