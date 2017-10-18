TOMCAT wrote: I think it's about time that the Magic Weekend was a regular round instead of this contrived money grab. By all means have a magic weekend, but pick the round and have the games that you were due to have anyway.

I suppose the issue with that is that clubs then lose out on match day revenue of hosting that home game. Might not seem like much one single game if you look at it from a Salford vs Catalans perspective but whichever Hull team lost their home Hull derby would be missing out on easily their biggest crowd of the year. Likewise when we visit Cas it's one of their biggest games of the season.You could financially compensate the designated home teams but then it wouldn't be the money grab if they're dishing out money to clubs for losing a home fixture.