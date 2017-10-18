WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Fixtures

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Fixtures

Post a reply
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:38 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5568
Location: Hill Valley
liking the saturday... i may go next year for the first time in a few.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:42 am
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1766
Location: Happy Valley
I think it's about time that the Magic Weekend was a regular round instead of this contrived money grab. By all means have a magic weekend, but pick the round and have the games that you were due to have anyway.
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:39 am
ALAW Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:11 am
Posts: 1
Why they think hull derby will be a good match is beyond me. Hull fc will demolish kr. Surely pick the matches based on table position say 4 weeks before
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:02 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1387
TOMCAT wrote:
I think it's about time that the Magic Weekend was a regular round instead of this contrived money grab. By all means have a magic weekend, but pick the round and have the games that you were due to have anyway.


I suppose the issue with that is that clubs then lose out on match day revenue of hosting that home game. Might not seem like much one single game if you look at it from a Salford vs Catalans perspective but whichever Hull team lost their home Hull derby would be missing out on easily their biggest crowd of the year. Likewise when we visit Cas it's one of their biggest games of the season.

You could financially compensate the designated home teams but then it wouldn't be the money grab if they're dishing out money to clubs for losing a home fixture.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, casben, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, flipper, Gotcha, Joshheff90, leedslad, lionarmour87, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Paddyfc, rhino65, sgtwilko, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, TheNo36, WF Rhino and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,3492,23976,3024,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM