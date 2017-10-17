Magic Weekend already announced, in Newcastle again and we've got Cas again. Front loaded the Saturday, the Sunday looks pretty dull
Saturday May 19
Widnes Vikings v St Helens (15.00)
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (17.15)
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (19.30)
Sunday May 20
Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (13.00)
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (15.15)
Hull KR v Hull FC (17.30)
